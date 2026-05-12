Montana outdoors come with a springtime warning: ticks

BOZEMAN — As warmer weather arrives in Montana, experts say tick season is already ramping up across the state — and it is not just hikers who should be paying attention.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen said ticks can attach to nearly any warm-blooded animal, including people, pets, livestock, and wildlife.

“People, pets, livestock, wildlife,” Jacobsen said.

Ticks are small, blood-feeding arachnids commonly found in brushy or overgrown areas. Jacobsen said Montanans spending time outdoors should be especially cautious this time of year.

“Something that we encounter quite often in Montana,” Jacobsen said.

According to Jacobsen, ticks are typically found in tall grass, bushes, and sometimes even trees.

“Usually, they are in tall grass, bushes, and even some trees,” he said.

FWP recommends wearing long sleeves and pants tucked into boots while outdoors and staying on established trails whenever possible. Experts also encourage pet owners to regularly check their pets for ticks after hikes or time spent outdoors.

Jacobsen said Montana’s dry winter conditions could also contribute to higher tick survival rates this season.

WATCH: Montana tick season is ramping up — wildlife officials and a local outfitter share what you need to know to protect yourself and your animals

Tick season is in full force in Montana, and experts say everyone is at risk

“When we have a lack of snow, that can contribute to tick survival and seeing a greater number of ticks the following season,” he said.

Kipp Saile, owner of RockinHK Outfitters and caretaker of more than 90 horses, said ticks are already a regular concern for livestock and horse owners.

“It’s kind of been like normal, which is a lot,” Saile said.

Saile said the unusually dry conditions in the backcountry are making ticks an even bigger issue this spring.

“It is probably more relevant than it normally is because it’s so dry out there,” he said.

Saile said he has been checking his horses daily for ticks since early April.

“Like every day now, since April first,” he said.

He recommends that anyone spending time in sagebrush or backcountry areas perform routine tick checks on themselves and their animals after returning home.

“Come back and check your horse for ticks, and if you’re taking a shower at night, check yourself,” Saile said.

Still, Saile emphasized that Montanans should continue enjoying the outdoors while taking simple precautions.

Jacobsen agreed, saying early detection is key.

“You make sure you find stuff early, the earlier the better,” he said.