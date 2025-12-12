BOZEMAN — On Thursday afternoon, the Montana Army National Guard commissioned two new officers from Montana State University's Army ROTC program.

According to the Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office, this commissioning comes as the "National Guard faces demands for domestic and global missions."

The commission ceremony was held in the Hager Auditorium at the Museum of the Rockies.

"It's just the last step for the beginning of my career and something I've been working towards for the past three years," said newly minted Logistics Officer for the Montana Army National Guard, Tamara O'Leary.

O'Leary is from Helena and will commission with her degree in Accounting.

"I'm finally ending a chapter and starting something new with the Montana National Guard."

Tamara O'Leary commissioned as Montana Army National Guard lieutenant after completing three-year journey

Montana National Guard welcomes new officers from MSU's Army ROTC program

O'Leary said she's wanted to be a lieutenant since she enlisted back in 2019.

"I'm really hoping to lead the people under me and be a resource for them," she explained. "I want to inspire people under me and learn as much as I possibly can."

Along with O'Leary, new officer Ryan DuVall, also from Helena is entering the officer corps.

Both O'Leary and DuVall are in MSU's Army ROTC — a program allowing students to become Army Officers while they earn a bachelor's or master's degree.

"I would just like to say a big thank you to my family and friends who have been supporting me throughout my entire career," concluded O'Leary.