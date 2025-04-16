Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Here's a quick look at our weather forecast and top stories for the morning of Wednesday, April 16, 2025:

Today's Forecast:

Wednesday will bring late-day rain showers that will transition to snow overnight. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s for the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the north as a cold front slices through the area leaving winds gusting near 30 mph as well as scattered rain showers to the area. Snow showers are likely overnight and could leave us with 1”-3” by early Thursday at lower elevations. You can get your complete forecast here.

Wednesday showers to lead to overnight snow

Montana State University students shocked by international peers' visa revocations

International students at Montana State University are facing an unexpected crisis as three students have had their F-1 visas suddenly revoked, causing ripples of concern throughout the campus community.

Fellow MSU students have expressed shock and worry for their international peers, many of whom are now navigating complex immigration issues while trying to maintain their studies.

Montana DEQ rejects request to designate Big Hole River as impaired waterway

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recently rejected a request from a conservation group to designate the Big Hole River as an impaired waterway. The decision comes after the group conducted a study that they said found elevated levels of nutrients in the water that they believe could potentially be harmful to fish.

Tariffs on coffee-producing countries could raise the cost of your morning cup

Tariffs have been a hot topic lately. It seems everywhere you look, something is having a tariff added to it. Our Cassidy Powers learns the next major industry being affected could be the thing you start each day with.

Trouble in paradise? Seasonal hiring rollercoaster at Yellowstone National Park worries local businesses

In Park County, Montana, a business group that successfully fought establishing gold mines on the border of Yellowstone National Park is now reconstituting itself.

FUN STUFF:

Did you know?

The longest road in Montana is U.S. Route 2, which stretches for approximately 669 miles across the state.

U.S. Route 2, also known as the Hi-Line Highway, runs east-west across the northern part of Montana, from the North Dakota border to the Idaho border.

Some key facts about U.S. Route 2 in Montana:



It enters Montana from North Dakota near the town of Bainville and exits the state near the town of Babb, near the east entrance to Glacier National Park.

The highway passes through numerous small towns and cities along its route, including Glasgow, Havre, and Cut Bank.

At 669 miles, it is the longest highway in the state of Montana.

Much of the route passes through open prairie and farmland, giving travelers expansive views of Big Sky Country.

The section between Havre and the Rocky Mountain Front is particularly scenic, with views of the Rocky Mountains to the south.

So in summary, if you're looking for the longest continuous road in the state of Montana, U.S. Route 2, also known as the Hi-Line Highway, is the clear winner at 669 miles across.

Part of this story was converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.