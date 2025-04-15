Trouble in paradise? Seasonal hiring rollercoaster at Yellowstone National Park worries local businesses

In Park County, Montana, a business group that successfully fought establishing gold mines on the border of Yellowstone National Park is now reconstituting itself.

First, there was a freeze on hiring seasonal workers. That was reversed and then the number of seasonal hires was actually increased. After that, probationary employees were laid off across the board. That was reversed by a federal judge and those workers began to return. Now, a new set of layoffs is looming and that has some local business people concerned.

“A lot of the revenue that we make is in those summer months and a lot of that is directly dependent on tourism to Yellowstone National Park,” said Jeff Galli, a Livingston restaurant owner, who is a new member of the Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition. He said he's concerned about the public perception of cuts at national parks.

MTN NEWS “A lot of the revenue that we make is in those summer months and a lot of that is directly dependent on tourism to Yellowstone National Park,” said Jeff Galli, a Livingston restaurant owner, who is a new member of the Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition.



“People see the parks as something that might be unstable or that they might not have the resources to operate correctly. They might not come,” said Gillis.

But Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines tells MTN News that shouldn't be a concern. He said he has: "been in close contact with Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly, who has confirmed the park is fully equipped to continue accommodating visitors from far and wide."

US SENATE photo Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines tells MTN News that shouldn't be a concern. He said he has, "been in close contact with Yellowstone superintendent Cam Shally, who has confirmed the park is fully equipped to continue accommodating visitors from far and wide."



Gillis responded, “A lot of the national parks have seen some of the biggest numbers ever. So to be losing staff at this time seems like something that will certainly impact people's experience in the park this summer, and that's going to directly impact how long they stay and how happy they are and whether or not they visit our businesses.”

Richard Midgett, a new park employee who was reinstated two weeks ago, was laid off again the day after a court ruling upholding the layoffs. He said he feels his layoff may have been retaliatory. He told MTN, “I’ve had some, you know, discussions that my presence in the media has made people uncomfortable.”

MTN NEWS Reinstated Park Employee Claims Retaliation Amid Yellowstone Staffing Chaos



Asked if he had any ill feelings or ill will toward the park, Midgette responded, “No, absolutely not. It's a tumultuous situation. It's in chaos right now. Everyone is trying to CYA, right?”

But Midgett said he hopes people keep coming to Yellowstone.

“Support local businesses, support the park," he said. "Be more aware of the circumstances. If you see trash, help out. Pick it up.”

Midgett told MTN News he thinks his job prospects as an IT worker outside the park are bright. But added he's concerned about co-workers he's leaving behind.

“There are people in the park that rely on this income, rely on this job for their families, newborns, right?" he said. "Families that moved out here from miles away. And I really hope that nothing that happens to me happens to them.”

DIGITAL EXTRA: Raw interview of Jeff Galli, a Livingston restaurant owner, who is a new member of the Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition.