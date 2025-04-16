Winter Weather Returns Wednesday Night

Today's Forecast:

Wednesday will bring late-day rain showers that will transition to snow overnight. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s for the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the north as a cold front slices through the area leaving winds gusting near 30 mph as well as scattered rain showers to the area. Snow showers are likely overnight and could leave us with 1”-3” by early Thursday at lower elevations.

BOZEMAN: High: 58; Low: 28. Windy and mild with afternoon rain showers. T-storms are possible as well before we transition to colder temperatures with snow overnight. We expect 1”-3” in the valley with locally higher amounts possible.

BUTTE: High: 55; Low: 26. Spotty rain showers are likely for the afternoon with a quick transition to snow tonight. We expect 1”-2” possible by early Thursday.

DILLON: High: 60; Low: 26. Dry and breezy to start the day with spotty rain expected for the afternoon. Light snow is possible overnight with 1”-2” of fresh snow possible Thursday.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 56; Low: 25. Rain will pick up during the early evening, otherwise expect mild temperatures during the day with winds out of the north between 10-20 mph. Snow likely overnight with amounts in the 2”-4” range by Thursday morning.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Snow Totals

SNOW IMPACTING AREA BY THURSDAY

Bands of snow are likely to impact the area overnight Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday. Heavy wet snow will pick up after sunset Wednesday and could leave 1”-3” of snow at low elevations to start your Thursday with totals nearing 8”-12” at pass level by midday. There is a lot of uncertainty with this particular system as we have warm ground temperatures which will allow that snow to melt fairly quickly. Once ground temperatures cool to near freezing, we will likely see icy or slushy conditions on the road, with significant impacts for winter travel expected for area passes and canyons in SW Montana.