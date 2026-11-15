Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame celebrates Native athletic legacy with Class of 2026

Generations of Native athletic achievement took center stage Saturday as the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame welcomed its Class of 2026 at Montana State University.

The ceremony recognized 13 individuals and three championship teams for their accomplishments in sports ranging from basketball and football to rodeo, running, coaching and horseshoes.

For executive director Donnie Wetzel Jr., the event is about more than recognizing championships. It's about celebrating a tradition that has long been part of Native communities across Montana.

"Our natives have always thrived in sports and athletics," Wetzel says. “You talk to the old fellers, they'll say, you know, it's still tied to our warrior ways of being.”

Wetzel says athletics remain closely connected to Native identity and traditions, with many viewing sports as an extension of their warrior ways. The Hall of Fame aims to recognize those accomplishments while preserving the stories of the people behind them.

The organization has been honoring Native athletes, coaches and teams since 2007, recognizing achievements at the state, collegiate and professional levels.

This year's class includes longtime Hardin coach Cindy Farmer, whose coaching career began in 1986. Over the years, she has built a successful program across multiple sports, earning 12 state championships in cross country and basketball.

But Farmer says the recognition belongs just as much to the athletes, families and communities who have supported her throughout her career.

"It's just a reflection of the athletes, student-athletes that I've had, the parents, you know, in the community that have been so supportive," Farmer says.

Her impact was evident at Saturday's ceremony, where some of her current athletes came to show their support.

Taylor Slater, one of Farmer's athletes, says her coach has helped her grow beyond the playing field.

"She's not just trying to make you a better player, but also a better person," Slater says.

The class also recognized 93-year-old Lloyd Pickett for his accomplishments in rodeo. Pickett made history as the 1953 National High School Bull Riding Champion and went on to compete at rodeos throughout the United States and Canada.

For Pickett, the induction was an unexpected honor after a lifetime spent in the arena.

"This is one thing that I never expected to happen to me in my life," Pickett says.

Other inductees include basketball and football standout Keith Erickson, runner Scott McGowan, football player John Allen, rodeo athletes Spike Guardipee and Jerry Small, and coaches Ray Augure and others.

Three teams were also recognized: the 1973 and 1974 Hi-Line All Stars state baseball championship teams, the 2000 and 2001 back-to-back state champion Heart Butte Warriors boys basketball teams, and the 1996 Browning Lady Indians girls basketball state championship team.

For Wetzel, recognizing those accomplishments helps ensure the next generation knows the history of excellence within their own communities.

The ceremony also brought together families, former teammates, coaches and supporters to celebrate the people whose accomplishments have helped shape Native athletics in Montana.

The Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame is a program of Identity Inc., a Montana-based nonprofit organization.