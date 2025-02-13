Montana Congressional delegation urges Postmaster General to address USPS issues in Bozeman, Belgrade

BOZEMAN — All four members of Montana's U.S. Congressional Delegation sent a letter to USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, asking for immediate action to address mail service disruptions in Bozeman and Belgrade.

The letter—signed by U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Senator Tim Sheehy, Congressman Ryan Zinke, and Congressman Troy Downing—highlighted "misdelivered packages, difficulties in tracking shipments and other issues related to persistent staffing deficiencies" as issues needing to be addressed.

“As strong supporters of the USPS, we respectfully request immediate action to resolve interruptions in Bozeman and Belgrade. While we recognize the importance of streamlining operations and maintaining cost efficiency, Montanans are facing serious challenges that require urgent attention. We look forward to working together to find creative solutions to ensure the Postal Service can effectively fulfill its mission in our state,” the letter stated.

To read the full letter to Postmaster DeJoy, click here. No response from DeJoy or USPS was available at the time of this article's publication.

MTN News has been reporting on mail delivery issues in Gallatin County since 2022. Watch the videos below to catch up on our previous reporting:

Belgrade resident calls for investigation due to ongoing USPS delivery issues (Jan. 2025)

Ongoing USPS delivery issues prompt Belgrade resident to call for investigation

Belgrade residents say mail delivery is nearly two weeks behind (Nov. 2024)

Belgrade residents say mail has been arriving nearly two weeks late

Belgrade residents say mail isn't being delivered; USPS disagrees (Dec. 2023)

Belgrade residents say mail isn't being delivered, USPS disagrees

Bozeman Post Office still facing mail delivery issues due to staffing shortage (Sept. 2023)

Bozeman Post Office still facing mail delivery issues due to staffing shortage

Former postal carrier in Bozeman shares experience working for USPS