Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is closing segments of the Ruby, Big Hole and Beaverhead rivers starting October 1 to protect spawning trout during critical reproduction periods.

The closures aim to give fish populations the space they need to grow by protecting them during vulnerable spawning seasons. Only specific sections of these southwest Montana rivers will be off-limits to anglers, while other portions remain open for fishing.

"Brown trout are fall spawners, rainbow trout spawn in the spring and so these fishing closures really provide security for those fish during those spawning seasons," Morgan Jacobsen said, the Information and Education Program Manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in Bozeman. "So they [the closures] carry from October 1st into the spring until after the rainbow trout spawn has finished," he continued.

Trout Unlimited

The Beaverhead River will be closed from Clark Canyon Dam to Pipe Organ Bridge and from Barretts Diversion to the mouth. The Big Hole River closures run from Dickies Bridge to Brownes Bridge and from Browns Bridge FAS to the mouth. The Ruby River will be closed from the Sweetwater confluence to the reservoir and from the dam to Alder Bridge.

These sections represent crucial spawning waters where fish reproduction is most sensitive to disturbance. The remaining portions of all 3 rivers will stay open to anglers.

"Aims to strike a balance for the fisheries as well as anglers in recognition that we still want to provide opportunity in places but we also want to protect fisheries where it's especially sensitive," Jacobsen said.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks official noted that many other fishing options exist in the area. The temporary closures serve as a conservation tool to boost fish populations, which is a key responsibility for the agency.

WATCH: Check regulations before you cast:

Montana closes sections of 3 rivers to protect spawning trout populations

"We want to see robust fisheries in each of these water bodies and sometimes in order for that to happen as anglers we have to take a little step back give those fish time spawn and to do what they do best to grow their populations," Jacobsen said.

Anglers should check Montana fishing regulations for specific closure details and other regulations before heading to any fishing location.