Montana bar turns into World Cup fan zone

BILLINGS — The FIFA World Cup kicked off Thursday, and while tickets to see the games in person can cost thousands of dollars, fans in Billings are finding their own way to be part of the action.

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Downtown Billings bar turns into World Cup fan zone

Hooligan's Sports Bar is transforming into a local fan zone for Team USA's highly anticipated debut.

"The energy is always infectious," General Manager Brikotah Styles said Friday.

Styles said these games carry a unique energy that sets them apart from other sporting events.

"It brings the whole neighborhood, downtown community together," Styles said. "People just love cheering for the same team, wearing the same jerseys."

This year's World Cup marks a shift from previous tournaments hosted internationally. This time, the games are being played across North America, meaning more accessible viewing hours for fans stateside.

"(It's) prime time and nobody has to get up at 5 a.m. to get ready for the game," Styles said.

The tournament is drawing fans from across the region, including Alex Janic, who is originally from Canada.

"That's my sport," Janic said. "I play whole year. I still play soccer."

Janic's team, Serbia, did not make the cut this time around.

"It's excitement but unfortunately, my team is not in, so I'm kind of jealous," Janic said.

With stadiums across the U.S. hosting the games, fans do have the option to attend in person — but the price of admission is steep. Tickets can range from $400 to $2,000.

For Janic, the barstool view is the better call.

"Yes or no, you know. It's too much money, you know. It's costing, the entertainment over here in the bar, it's much better for me," Janic said.

The atmosphere at Hooligans is delivering plenty of excitement on its own.

"I'm excited, you know. The beer is over here, and we are watching the game," Janic said.

Styles said moments like these are what make local watch parties worth it.

"When something big happens and the whole place is cheering, it just brings goosebumps," Styles said.

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