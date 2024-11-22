'Montana Bar Fairies' expanding to Bozeman starting Cat-Griz weekend as Gallatin County DUIs increase

BOZEMAN — People in downtown Bozeman who choose not to drink and drive after a night out will soon see fairies giving them a gift to thank them for their good choices.

"Montana Bar Fairies is a nonprofit that my daughter and I started because my son was killed by a drunk driver in the Flathead, on March 23rd, after celebrating his 21st birthday," says Beth McBride.

Bobby Dewbre was set to graduate from Flathead Valley Community College with a welding certificate before he was hit by a drunk driver while waiting for his sober ride.

To ensure no other family experiences the grief they do, Beth McBride and her daughter Carli Dewbre decided to start Montana Bar Fairies.

Hevenn Vanh Montana Bar Fairies shirt that says, "Your luck will run out. Don't drink and drive."

"My daughter drove by a bar early in the morning on her way to work and she saw some cars in the parking lot. And she called me up and she said, 'Mom I wish there was a way that we could thank people for not drinking and driving, for leaving their cars,'" McBride recalls.

The nonprofit began in Kalispell almost a year ago, but an increase in DUI-related accidents in Gallatin County brought the Bar Fairies to Bozeman.

"There seems to be a desire for the community here to say, 'You know what? We’re done.' It’s over. We’re not accepting drunk driving anymore. It's time to save lives," says McBride.

According to the Gallatin County DUI Task Force, Gallatin County consistently ranks in the top five most dangerous counties in Montana for impaired driving—with Bozeman Police issuing a majority of all DUIs in the county.

Bozeman’s Bar Fairies chapter director and MSU student, Patricia Hinchey, says there’s no better time to start their work in Bozeman than the weekend of Cat-Griz.

"Sunday morning, we’re going to be going really early and placing coffee cards on cars, around downtown, in the parking lots, along the streets. And so, if you’re lucky, you might get a coffee card thanking you for not drinking and driving after the Cat-Griz game," Hinchey says.

Included with each coffee card is a card with a story of someone who lost their life to a drunk driver. Patricia says they’re looking for Bozeman families willing to share their story, as well as more volunteers.

"We want to take Montana from the worst state for DUI fatalities to zero. And we need the community's help to do that," says McBride.

Contact Hinchey for help with Bozeman's chapter at Patricia@montanabarfairies.org

Learn more about Montana Bar Fairies at their website.