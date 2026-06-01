Monday Headlines: June 1, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, June 1, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Cool with light showers Monday

TOP HEADLINES:

Gallatin Valley Land Trust hosts annual National Trails Day volunteer event

Gallatin Valley Land Trust hosts annual National Trails Day volunteer event

America 250: Jeannette Rankin, first woman elected to Congress

America 250: Jeannette Rankin, first woman elected to Congress

Barbed wire found strung across OHV in Pipestone area, Jefferson Co. investigating

Barbed wire found strung across OHV trails in Pipestone area, Jefferson County investigating

Liberty Tree planted at Montana Capitol

Liberty Tree planted at Montana Capitol

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Helen Keller died on June 1, 1968. Here are some of her most inspiring quotes:

On Vision and Beauty:



"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart."

"The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision."

"The most pathetic person in the world is someone who has sight, but has no vision."

On Character and Growth:

"Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved."

"I can not do everything, but I can do something. I must not fail to do the something that I can do."

On Optimism and Faith:

"Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence."

"When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us."

"Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of overcoming it."

On Life and Purpose:

"Life is either a great adventure or nothing."

"Life is an exciting business, and most exciting when it is lived for others."

"I long to accomplish a great and noble task, but it is my chief duty to accomplish small tasks as if they were great and noble."

"Each day comes to me with both hands full of possibilities."

On Relationships and Unity:

"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much."

"I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light."

"So long as the memory of certain beloved friends lives in my heart, I shall say that life is good."

On Courage and Action:

"Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. The fearful are caught as often as the bold."

"While they were saying among themselves it cannot be done, it was done."

"Believe, when you are most unhappy, that there is something for you to do in the world."

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

