BOZEMAN — Two days ago, President Donald Trump proposed tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, China, and Canada.

In a memo, The White House says the tariffs are meant to address the “extraordinary threat posed by illegal immigrants and drugs, including deadly Fentanyl.”

Missouri River Drug Task Force talks about drugs coming from Canada into Montana

“Fentanyl has killed this year at least 200,000 people. It's pouring in from China through Mexico and Canada, and they've got to stop it. And if they don't stop it, the tariffs are going to get worse, a lot,” says President Donald Trump.

The tariffs on Canada, now postponed for 30 days, include a 10% tariff on energy and a 25% tariff on all other imported goods.

The White House memo says, “There is also a growing presence of Mexican cartels operating Fentanyl and Nitazene synthesis labs in Canada. A recent study recognized Canada's heightened domestic production of Fentanyl, and its growing footprint within international narcotics distribution.”

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, disagrees.

He says, “Less than 1% of Fentanyl, less than 1% of illegal crossings into the United States come from Canada. But hearing concerns from both Canadians and Americans, including the American President himself, we're taking action.”

Since Montana shares a border with Canada, I decided to check in with the Missouri River Drug Task Force (MRDTF), to ask what they’ve seen of drug trafficking from the north.

“For the Missouri River Drug Task Force, we’re not seeing a ton from Canada, at least not recently, but that being said, we don’t border Canada within our jurisdiction here,” says MRDTF Captain Nate Kamerman.

He says they’re continuing to see more drug activity from the southern border—coming to Montana through an east coast or Las Vegas route.

Kamerman says, “Fentanyl, as people know, has been a growing issue. Methamphetamine still remains very prominent in our jurisdiction, and we’ve seen a pretty big uptick of cocaine in the last little while.”

The impact of tariffs on our northern neighbor is yet to be seen, but Captain Kamerman wants our community to know, “There’s been an uptick of overdoses as we’re beginning to see more powdered fentanyl going around. It’s dangerous and we do what we can to prevent that.”