Missouri Headwaters State Park adds land

HELENA — The Montana Land Board has unanimously approved the acquisition of nearly 26 land acres to the Missouri Headwaters State Park.

The property was purchased in Gallatin County by the Montana State Parks Foundation and donated to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

According to FWP, the land addition will “permanently secure and protect important habitat connectivity and cultural resources” while providing more opportunities for park visitors to recreate.

You can find more information about the Missouri Headwaters State Park here.