Memorial at East Middle honors 24 local men killed in Vietnam War

BUTTE - Along this wall at East Middle School hangs the framed portraits of young men from Silver Bow County, some as young as 20 years old, who served in the Vietnam War and lost their lives there.

“This is probably the highlight of my career is being able to be involved in something like this from start to finish and see it develop from an idea to a work of art,” Assistant Superintendent Keith Miller said.

WATCH: East Middle School honors Vietnam War veterans with permanent memorial display

The memorial features the 24 people from the county killed in the war fought over 50 years ago. Most were young.

“It’s kind of crazy to think these guys are five years older than our 7th graders and 8th graders. To think of our guys transitioning in that time back in the 60s, getting ready for a war and having the possibility of not coming home,” East Middle School Principal Josh Schad said.

This was originally a display at the Butter Archives, but Keith Miller wanted it to continue as a memorial at the school. It is now a permanent display in the lobby of the school’s auditorium.

“When the opportunity came to house it, we jumped at it, because that’s what we’re here about is teaching kids how to pay it forward and teaching kids how to preserve history for generations,” Miller said.

Student Dane Villa added, “I think it’s great because it shows how close our community is and how much we care for each other, and I believe that if we’re able to bring recognition to this and stay this strong, I believe we can stay strong for many years to come. “

An unveiling ceremony will be held on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11th at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend.