BOZEMAN — This St. Paddy’s Day weekend, I will be at the pubs, but I will not be running to them—but although I’m not running, lots of people will be for Bozeman's annual Run to the Pub. So let’s go chat with some of them!

Watch the story here:

Meet some of the racers prepping for this year's Run to the Pub in Bozeman

“I have a tu tu. I have shamrock-shaped glasses like the heart-shaped ones. So yeah, really excited for those,” says Falyn Young.

If you’re running to the pub this Saturday, keep an eye out for Falyn. She’ll be sporting a festive outfit while running her 10k. Falyn, an avid runner, moved to Bozeman from Denver three years ago and now runs every race in the Bozeman area.

“I love the Run to the Pub. It’s really fun. There's a race in Colorado called the Boulder Boulder which is similar. And like, it’s just a party and lots of people out there,” says Falyn.

Another runner joining in on the party who you may recognize?

“I’ve done this race every year, for 18 years," says Bozeman Mayor Terry Cunningham. "In 2007, there were probably about 120 of us that were running this race and now there’ll be over 2,000."

Cunningham has run to the pub since the race originated in 2007, and he tells me he has quite the collection of pint glasses. The mayor also tells me, every year, race organizers choose a few lucky runners and send them to run the Dublin marathon in Ireland.

“And in 2015, I was lucky enough to be one of the four people selected to go run the Dublin marathon,” he says.

So, for Mayor Cunningham, this race is more than running to the pub.

“My connection with this race is 18 years long and some of the most special moments of my time here in Bozeman.” says Cunningham.

This race provides more than special memories for runners.

“The aid stations that participate in Run to the Pub all receive a portion of the proceeds from Run to the Pub. So runners know that when they’re participating in Run to the Pub, they’re also giving back to the community,” says Bridget Wilkinson, the race's volunteer director.

Bridget tells me over 2,000 people are running this year. With sign-up fees being $75 for the 10k and $110 for the half marathon? That's a good chunk of money going to local nonprofits. But the part of this race most people sign up for?

“For those runners that are 21 and over, they will receive a free drink or free beer,” says Bridget.

Paired with a party, live music, and this year's Dublin race giveaway.

“And I got to tell you, that first beer at the finish line tastes really, really good,” says Mayor Cunningham.

Street closure times are here:



6:30 AM - Close Main Street (Black to Church Only)

8:00 AM - Main Street Closure

9:00 AM - Main Street Closes East to Cypress

9:30 AM - Kagy Closes

9:45 AM - Willson Closes

9:30 AM - Half Marathon Starts

9:45 AM - 10K Starts

10:00 AM - East Main Street from Church to Cypress re-opens

11:00 AM - Kagy re-opens

2:00 PM - Willson Ave re-opens

2:00 PM - Main Street from Willson to Bozeman Ave re-opens

3:30 PM - The remainder of Main Street re-opens

And if you’re now interested and still want to run to the pub, don’t worry, you can still sign up!