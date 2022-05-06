Mayfair returns to Butte Civic Center this Mother's Day weekend

BUTTE - Mayfair is back at the Butte Civic Center this Mother’s Day weekend with more than 80 vendors selling everything you can imagine. It's sure to be a great time to get out and shop for mom and anyone else in the family.

“We got things all the way up to home repair and handyman service and all the way down to handmade soaps and candles, so there’s really just stuff here for everybody,” said KBZK Sales Coordinator Selene Smith.

Returning for their 25th time to Mayfair is the popular Fudge-A-Little Candy Co. out of Missoula. The confectionery business enjoys this event.

“It’s worth doing the 2-hour drive from Missoula here, yeah, we love it here and the people are really nice and we make a pretty good profit,” said owner Josh Nelson.

The event started at 4 p.m. Friday and will continue until 7 p.m.

John Emeigh

The event resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs until 7 p.m. and goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

“This is a great indoor activity that you can do that you can still get some fresh air, still walk around,” said Smith.

And another reason to come out to this event is you’re going to be able to meet some of your favorite personalities from MTN News.

“There’s this one really weird guy, I think his name is John Emeigh, he should be here,” Smith said.

Hey! I’m not that weird.

“Just an excuse to get out there and enjoy yourself, interact with people, and have some social engagement after these past two years of being stuck inside and being quarantined,” said Smith.

