BOZEMAN — Imagine spending a summer living in China and interning at a Disney Resort. Well, that was the reality for one MSU student this past summer.

“It is a formative experience,” said Lukas Kosel.

Kosel is a senior at MSU studying English writing and history. He’s originally from Roberts, Montana, a town he says has fewer than 300 people.

Kosel is involved with the Max Baucus Institute, which helps college students in Montana get public service internships and opportunities to go abroad.

“It is a unique opportunity to our state, really,” said Kosel.

From Rural Montana to International Experience: MSU Program Opens Doors to China

Max Baucus Institute brings on former aide to MSU President Waded Cruzado to expand student reach

It was because of the Baucus Institute Climate Scholars program that Kosel was able to intern in Shanghai over the summer.

“The Baucus Institute paid for the experience cause I would not have been able to do that on my own. That’s another big thing that I am so grateful to them for,” said Kosel.

The Baucus Institute was started by former U.S. senator and ambassador to China Max Baucus in 2017.

“When my wife and I got back from China, we decided we wanted to help Montana students get out, see the world,” said former senator Max Baucus.

Baucus says his passion for travel – and giving Montana students the opportunity to go abroad – started when he hitchhiked around the world in college.

“That really planted the seeds for my later interest in public service,” said Baucus. “Because of that trip, I saw so much, met so many fascinating people.”

Now, the Baucus Institute has grown to 110 students, and with the high volume of students going through the program, came the need for a Bozeman-based program manager.

“I’m being tasked with helping all the host organizations and also getting out the word that we just recently opened the applications,” said Amber Vestel, the Baucus Institute’s new program manager. “I will be putting together the first Baucus Leaders Leadership Conference next fall.”

Vestal, the former assistant of now-retired MSU president Waded Cruzado, started with the Institute two weeks ago. For former senator Baucus and students, Vestal is an exciting addition to the team.

“Amber is terrific,” said Baucus. “It’s just so exciting.”

“I think it’s awesome,” said Kosel. “I didn’t think this thing was an option, and it super is, and we need to make that visible for people, kids who grew up like I grew up.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Max Baucus Institute, visit this link. Applications for the Baucus Institute’s programs are due on January 23rd, 2026.