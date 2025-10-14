Manhattan Senior Center raising funds amid government shutdown

MANHATTAN — The Manhattan Senior Center is facing funding issues, and the government shutdown is only adding to the uncertainty the non-profit is facing.

“It’s a place where you can come and have a good time, with good people,” said Frank Eckes, who lives in Gallatin Valley and comes to the Manhattan Senior Center every Tuesday to play cards.

“I love to play pinochle and there’s some good pinochle players here,” said Eckes.

WATCH: Learn about the funding challenges facing Manhattan Senior Center and how the community is coming together to support vital services for seniors

Manhattan Senior Center faces funding uncertainty amid government shutdown

For Eckes, the senior center, which provides seniors with meals and community, is a place to connect with people.

“I’ve known a lot of folks for quite some time, but I’ve met some new friends,” he said.

For seniors, loneliness can be a significant issue.

“One of the big problems that seniors have across the world, not just in America, is isolation and loneliness,” said Larry Vanover, a member of the board of directors. He says this is where the Manhattan Senior Center comes in.

“We’re here to combat that,” said Vanover.

MTN News Larry Vanover, a member of the board of directors for Manhattan Senior Center.

Keeping the senior center fully open has proved to be a challenge, Vanover says, as it has been facing funding issues since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been going on for a while,” said Vanover.

Because the senior center relies on federal and state funding, it now faces uncertainty, Vanover says, due to the current government shutdown.

MTN News The Manhattan Senior Center faces uncertainty due to the government shutdown.

“If they don’t send us the funding that we normally count on, then we struggle to go to the grocery store and buy food for Meals on Wheels and for the family meals that we have here,” said Vanover.

He says the Meals on Wheels are vital.

“It’s really important that we keep those Meals on Wheels open because those people struggle to get out of their homes,” said Vanover.

In order to raise funds, Manhattan Senior Center is partnering with Manhattan Bank for the first time ever. The bank will match donations up to $5,000 for the month of October.

“We need other forms of income, and we’re hoping our community can help us there,” said Vanover.

“It’s going to be mostly for business as usual to keep us open,” he added.

For seniors like Eckes, the funds would allow him to keep playing pinochle and maintain his community.

“We have a few good laughs,” said Eckes.

If you’re interested in donating to Manhattan Senior Center or inquiring about their open executive director role, visit this link.