Manhattan Middle School principal resigns following Bridger Bowl incident

Last week, we reported on the former principal of Manhattan Middle School, Mary Fulp. Fulp made a disturbing social media post during a school field trip to Bridger Bowl. Now, the District is moving forward with new leadership.

Manhattan School District superintendent, Brian Ayers said he's recommended Jeff Blessum of Bozeman to the school board for approval as interim middle school principal for the remainder of the school year.

"He has a lot of history here in Manhattan," said Ayers. "Seven years ago, he was interim superintendent for the Manhattan school district."

Ayers confirmed he received former principal, Ms. Mary Fulp’s letter of resignation on Friday, and it took effect immediately.

“She submitted her letter of resignation, and I accepted it,” Ayers said. “Right now, she wants what’s best for the school district — I think that’s partially why she resigned so we could just move forward.”

WATCH: Manhattan principal resigns

Manhattan Principal resigns

The resignation follows an incident that occurred on March 20 during a school field trip to Bridger Bowl. According to Ayers, students spent the morning skiing before heading into the lodge for lunch around noon. While inside, Ayers said students heard Fulp in the lodge bathroom.

On March 29, around 3 a.m., Fulp posted a resignation letter on Facebook. Although Ayers said he does not use the platform, he believes it is the same letter he received on Friday.

In her letter, Fulp thanked the Manhattan School Board and Ayers for hiring her, believing in her, and for welcoming her into the community.

Ms. Fulp shared a statement explaining her decision to resign:

"I made the decision to resign in order to focus on my health and healing following a traumatic incident in Alaska in January 2023. I continue to experience PTSD, anxiety, and occasional panic attacks that can arise unexpectedly.

Recently, I experienced a severe panic episode triggered by acute stress while managing legal matters, which made it clear that I need to step back and prioritize my well-being. I have always poured deeply into others, and this is a season where I must also take care of myself."

“This is really tough because our staff also cared deeply for Mary, and they still do," said Ayers. "Now here they are, the final quarter of the school year and we’ll have a new principal.”

