Manhattan Christian sweeps Whitehall in doubleheader

BOZEMAN — Both Manhattan Christian boys and girls teams beat Whitehall in their senior day doubleheader on Thursday night.

The boys tipped off first ,and despite Whitehall coming out of the gate first with a three pointer, Manhattan Christian would soon take back the lead and maintain it the rest of the game.

Fittingly, three seniors made major plays for the Eagles towards their dominant 90-43 win. Seth Amunrud led all scorers with 30, and Tebarek Hill 16. Austin Kriebal contributed 14. Up next they’re at Harrison/WC to cap off their regular season on Friday night..

The girls also won big on their senior day, 58-36. Senior standout Ava Bellach led all scorers with 25 points, and fellow senior Grace Aamot contributed some key baskets to finish with 10.

That was the regular season finale for the girls; up next for them is the postseason.

