Man dies in vehicle crash near West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN — A West Yellowstone man died after crashing his truck north of West Yellowstone on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the 41-year-old man was driving a Ford F-250 northbound on NFS Route 986 from Highway 191. Around 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, he reportedly failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and ran up a hill.

The truck left the roadway, resulting in a rollover crash. MHP's fatality crash report states the man was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol and drugs are suspected as factors in the crash. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.