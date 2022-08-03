Man charged in stabbing death pleads not guilty

BOZEMAN — Earlier this week, Francisco Padilla- Canales appeared back in court following the stabbing death of Lesman Joan Escobar Andara, 19.

Andara died of stab wounds in the early morning hours on Thursday, July 7 in Bozeman.

According to charging documents, shortly before 1 a.m. on July 7, 2022, officers responded to the area of the 4200 block of Brenden Street in Bozeman in response to what was initially reported as a medical call. Upon arrival officers located an individual with significant injuries. Medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures on the individual which were ultimately unsuccessful and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Canales is facing the following four charges for Andara's death; deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and tampering with witnesses. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

There is a scheduling conference set for September 26, 2022.