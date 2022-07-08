Watch Now
Victim identified in Thursday morning stabbing in Bozeman

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Lesman Joan Escobar-Andara.
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 18:42:28-04

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Coroner has released the name of the man who was stabbed to death early morning Thursday.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Lesman Joan Escobar-Andara. Lesman had been stabbed repeatedly and succumbed to his injuries. The cause of death was determined to be sharp force injuries to the chest and the manner was ruled a homicide.

In the release, the Sheriff's Office stated: "Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Lesman Joan Escobar-Andara."

