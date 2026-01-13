Livingston launches first-ever Restaurant Week to support food resource center

LIVINGSTON — For the first time, Livingston is launching Restaurant Week, giving diners a chance to enjoy local cuisine while supporting a community cause.

Livingston Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 19 through Jan. 25 and features 21 participating restaurants across Park County. Each restaurant will offer a featured dish, with $2 from every sale donated to the Livingston Food Resource Center.

Restaurant Week is put on by Small Plate Hospitality and backed by a grant from the Livingston Tourism Business Improvement District, which works to bring visitors to Livingston year-round and support local businesses.

Organizers say the event highlights Livingston’s growing and diverse food scene, with participating locations ranging from longtime local favorites like The Office to destination dining spots such as Sage Lodge.

Speaking during an interview held at the Kiln co-working space in Bozeman, Lisa Machac with Small Plate Hospitality said she wanted to bring a restaurant week concept common in larger cities to Livingston after moving from Texas.

“Each restaurant just shows off your favorite dish — it could be a special, it could be a classic,” said Machac. “Add a little bit to the price, it’s an optional donation for the consumer, and it will go straight to the food bank. So, we are keeping it really simple and low key, which is kind of Livingston style.”

Participating restaurants include Engine Room, Murray Bar, Gil’s Goods, Campione, B-Sides, Neptune’s Taphouse and Eatery, Fiesta En Jalisco, Sunflower Coffee, The Gem, Chico Saloon, The Historic Dining Room at Chico, Poolside Grill at Chico, Pinky’s Cafe, The Mint Bar and Grill, The Office, The Owl, 2nd Street Bistro, Fireside Room at Sage Lodge, The Grill at Sage Lodge, The 1900 Event Venue and The Lodge’s Larder.

More information: https://smallplatehospitality.com/livingstonrestaurantweek?ref=pccjournal.com