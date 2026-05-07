Let's all raise a glass to Belgrade tap water

BELGRADE — Last week, Belgrade won the title of "best tasting tap water in Montana" at an annual conference in Butte.

The conference was hosted by the Montana section of the American Water Works Association and the Montana Water Environment Association.

According to the City of Belgrade director of public works, Camaree Uljua, communities across Montana that are interested in entering bring samples of their water.

"There's a blind taste test with three judges," Uljua said.

Belgrade came out on top, beating entries from across the state, including Missoula and Kalispell.

WATCH: Belgrade wins best tap water in Montana, eyes national title

Belgrade wins best tasting tap water in Montana, now heads to national competition

So, what exactly makes Belgrade's tap water so great?

"We derive our water exclusively from groundwater," Uljua explained.

Unlike Bozeman, where the drinking water comes from reservoirs and creeks, Belgrade's tap water comes from nine groundwater wells that Uljua said are around 300 to 500 feet deep.

According to the City of Belgrade, 100 percent of its municipal water comes from those groundwater wells.

"They all produce various quantities of water," she said. "The water starts as snow melt and then slowly seeps through all those layers of soil and rock."

As the water trickles through those layers, Uljua said it picks up minerals that contribute to its positive flavor profile.

"It comes straight out of our wells, into our towers and out to our customers," Uljua said. "Producing very clean water."

The city of Belgrade is now moving forward to another competition, "Best of the Best," to determine the best drinking water in the nation.

The 2026 American Water Works Association "Best of the Best" competition will be held in Washington, D.C., at the end of June.