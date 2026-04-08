Lattice Materials breaks ground on an 80,000-square-foot Bozeman facility after an $18.5M investment

BOZEMAN — Lattice Materials is expanding its Gallatin Valley operation with a new 80,000-square-foot facility north of Bozeman, backed by an $18.5 million investment from the U.S. government.

The company, which began growing crystals in a small Bozeman building 37 years ago, held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning.

Today, Lattice Materials is the nation's leading manufacturer of specialty lenses and windows for the U.S. defense industry.

The groundbreaking ceremony honored the company's commitment to the area since 1989. Lattice Materials President Travis Wood and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte were in attendance for the event.

Work on the new facility will begin next month, and it is expected to officially open next spring.

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