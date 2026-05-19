King Arthur Park, Mountain Meadows Estates end rent strike

BOZEMAN — Tenants in King Arthur Park and Mountain Meadows Estates have voted to end the rent strike that began earlier this month, after securing what they say are vital infrastructure improvements.

As MTN has reported, the rent strike was a response to an 11% rent hike imposed by the previous landlord, Gary Oakland.

As of earlier this month, the parks are under the new management of California-based Cabrillo Management Corporation. Residents say the company has spent the last week fixing rotting power holes, rebuilding broken driveways, and responding to water concerns on tenants’ lots.

In response, the union is inviting their new landlord to retract the 11% increase and de-escalating the strike in an act of good faith, according to a press release from Bozeman Tenants United. They are also planning to negotiate lease terms with Cabrillo.

WATCH: Bozeman residents launch Montana's first rent strike in over 50 years (May 1, 2026)