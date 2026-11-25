BIG SKY, Mont. — Ski season is officially underway at Big Sky Resort, where eager skiers and snowboarders lined up well before the lifts started spinning for opening day.

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‘It’s the dream’: Skiers chase first chair on Big Sky Resort’s opening day

At Swift Current, the line was already forming 20 minutes before the chairlift opened, with some die-hard skiers arriving hours earlier for a chance to make the season's first turns.

Luna was among those eager to hit the slopes on the frosty morning.

“I was first in line. I got here about 7 o’clock,” Luna said.

That was two hours before the chairs started spinning.

When asked why it was worth getting there so early, Luna’s answer was simple.

“It’s first chair at Big Sky,” Luna said. “It’s the dream.”

Luna wasn’t the only skier chasing that dream.

Jeff arrived around 8 a.m. and was just as eager to find good snow.

“It looks so good this year,” Jeff said. “It looks like mid-January last year because last year was such a bad season.”

Big Sky reported a foot of snow in the week leading up to opening day. The resort opened eight trails and 198 acres of terrain for skiers and snowboarders.

When asked what he was most excited to ski, Jeff said, “Everything that’s open, whatever it is.”

That enthusiasm carried over to Ramcharger, where Dave and Dax waited to board one of the season's first chairs.

“Morning snow is the best snow,” Dave said. “No matter what, whether it’s groomers or powder.”

Plenty of other skiers appeared to agree. The line grew long before the chairs began spinning, and when the clock struck 9 a.m., skiers were ready to get moving.

The first riders lined up, were handed a celebratory opening-day banner, and headed up the mountain to make their first turns of the season.

Cassidy Powers

Big Sky Resort is now officially open for the season, kicking things off with blue skies and plenty of enthusiasm from those waiting for first chair.

“Montana’s really lucky to have a place like Big Sky Resort and have all this terrain,” Dax said. “We’re fortunate we get to ski it.”