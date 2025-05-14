Is Road Rage a Growing Issue in Gallatin County?

BOZEMAN — Road rage is an experience that many individuals encounter at some point, manifesting in various forms. Recent incidents, however, have raised the question of whether road rage has become a pressing issue in Gallatin County.

“I come from New Jersey; I saw a lot of it out there,” says Frank, a Bozeman resident who has lived in the area for around 16 years. Frank, who has witnessed both environments, believes road rage is a common occurrence everywhere.

“I don’t know why we are so mad. Period. Everybody seems to just get angry just like that,” he adds.

While Frank perceives Bozeman as having less road rage than New Jersey, fellow resident Annie feels differently. When asked if she has seen aggressive driving increase over the years, she quickly confirmed, “Yes! Yes definitely. It’s not a polite society on the road like it used to be.”

Annie’s concerns resonate with local law enforcement. According to Sgt. Colter Metcalf with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, road rage incidents are frequent.

“I would say if not daily, almost daily. We have complaints that people call in. People cutting other people off. Tailgating. Angry drivers in general—it’s pretty frequent,” says Sgt. Metcalf.

While road rage is common, he warns that “behavior leads to a larger situation probably 5-10% of the time. Bad things happen. Crimes are committed.”

Just last week, the sheriff’s office responded to two incidents stemming from road rage. The first occurred last Tuesday when a couple called 911 about a driver aggressively tailgating them while brandishing a machete near Springhill Road.

“The drivers, the victims of that crime, really made a concerted effort to disengage and they were not able to disengage, which was probably the most scary circumstance,” Sgt. Metcalf explains.

Law enforcement intervened, leading to a high-speed chase, during which the suspect crashed into a police vehicle. The suspect was ultimately tackled and arrested.

The second incident unfolded on Monday, featuring two men fighting on the I-90 off-ramp in Three Forks. One individual received medical attention, while the other has not yet been identified.

When it comes to determining charges in these road rage incidents, Sgt. Metcalf notes the challenge. “The problem is, when we talk to the road rager? They’re almost always going to point the finger back at the other party and say, ‘Well, they did this,’ and it can be very difficult for us to tell who’s telling us the truth,” he states.

To aid in future investigations, he suggests that drivers consider investing in a dash cam. Additionally, in the event of a threatening situation, he advises calling authorities and finding “a safe place that is well lit, surrounded by people. If you can drive to a police station, that’s always a great option as well.”

Annie hopes that individuals will not have to resort to such drastic measures. “I really would like to see people go back to a kinder, gentler environment out here. I don’t know what people are so pissed off about,” she reflects.

As road rage incidents continue to capture the attention of both residents and law enforcement in Gallatin County, it remains clear that fostering a more patient and understanding driving culture is essential for community safety.

