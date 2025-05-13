Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information on Three Forks Altercation

UPDATE: 5/17/25 - 4:15 PM - Additional information from the sheriff's office added to the story.

THREE FORKS — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public following a physical altercation involving two males on Interstate 90. The incident, a possible case of road rage, occurred on Monday, May 12, 2025, around 11 a.m., near mile marker 278 on the westbound off-ramp in Three Forks.

The Sheriff's Office was alerted to the altercation and is now requesting anyone who witnessed the event to come forward with information. Several vehicles stopped during the incident, but only one driver has contacted authorities. Investigators believe additional witness accounts could be pivotal in understanding the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Captain Nate Kamerman, one of the men took himself to get medical treatment and has been identified, but says law enforcement is still trying to identify the other man involved in the fight.

Individuals with information are urged to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at the non-emergency dispatch line: (406) 582-2100.

The Sheriff's Office thanks the community for its cooperation as they work to resolve this matter.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.