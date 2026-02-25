International Anne Frank exhibit coming to Bozeman in March

BOZEMAN — An international Anne Frank exhibit is coming to Bozeman next month.

The exhibit, “Anne Frank: A History for Today” will be at the Bozeman Public Library atrium from March 2nd through March 31st. It will include photographs and panels detailing Anne Frank’s life, the Holocaust, and the publication of her diary.

The exhibit, which is from the University of South Carolina’s Anne Frank Center, was previously in Miles City and Billings. It will continue to make its way throughout Montana.

It will be open to the public during all library open hours.

“It’s important for people to be able to remember what happened in the past and think about it,” said Ben Nielsen, Bozeman Public Library Head of Adult Programming. “Anne Frank was such an important figure in history as this young girl who was there during the Holocaust, ended up dying during the Holocaust.”

Nielsen says the library has ordered additional copies of the Diary of Anne Frank ahead of the exhibit.

The Bozeman Library will host an opening reception for the public on March 4th at 6 p.m. MTN will have more on the exhibit once it is in place.