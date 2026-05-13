BOZEMAN — India might be thousands of miles away, but on Tuesday evening, there was a glimpse of it in Bozeman, where the Montana World Affairs Council and Consul General of India in Seattle hosted a cultural exchange and humanitarian celebration at the Kimpton Armory Hotel.

The event featured a traditional Indian feast, cultural presentations, and conversations between higher education officials from Montana and India, with the goal of bridging the two.

WATCH: "Incredible India" event in Bozeman showcases photo exhibit, celebrates world-renowned philanthropist

"Incredible India" event in Bozeman showcases photo exhibit, celebrates world-renowned philanthropist

The gala also honored humanitarian and philanthropist Dr. Achyuta Samanta and included an “Incredible India” photo exhibit featuring photos from a Montana delegation visit earlier this year.

“We hope that with this photo exhibit about the common life experiences in India, Montana people will get a better understanding of India,” said Prakash Gupta, Consul General of India in Seattle.

Consul General Gupta says another focus of his is improving trade between Montana and India. He also says he encourages the Bozeman community to visit India.