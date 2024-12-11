Ice fishing safety: Tips for staying on the right side of the water

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday afternoon, I hung out in the middle of Hyalite Reservoir—and it was pretty frozen. It’s that time of the year when ice fishers and ice skaters are enjoying the frosty lake, but how do they know when it’s safe to be on the ice?

“We have, I think, 3 cutthroat trout and 5 brook trout. So, it’s been a good day,” says Sam Miller.

Sam has lived in Bozeman for 10 years, but he grew up in Minnesota. He’s been on the ice his entire life between ice fishing and skating.

MTN News Sam Miller grew up in Minnesota and says he’s been on the ice his entire life between ice fishing and skating.

“Yeah, so we’re ice fishing. I came up here I think three days ago just to check the ice,” says Sam.

So, how does Sam check the ice?

“If you have a pick, or kind of a pry bar or something? You can walk out and check the ice," he says.

Sam also uses a tool called an auger that helps him learn exactly how thick the ice is.

Sam showed me how to use the auger and measured the ice at Hyalite: “So yeah, it’s about six inches."

I was curious if the National Forest Service has similar advice on how to make sure ice is safe.

“We are looking for those four to six inches of solid, clear blue ice,” says Morgan De Meyer.

Morgan is the public affairs specialist for the Gallatin National Forest. She tells me some cues that indicate the ice might be dangerous.

“You’re looking for cracks. You’re looking for standing water. And you’re looking for slush,” Morgan says.

As well as darker or discolored ice. And if the ice is covered in snow? Morgan says to drill a test hole every 150 feet. But accidents do happen, so if you fall through ice?

“First and foremost, remain calm. Keep your head above water," she says.

MTN News Morgan De Meyer, public affairs specialist for the Custer Gallatin National Forest

Morgan says use whatever materials you have on you, ideally ice picks or screwdrivers, to pull yourself out of the water. Then roll away from the hole.

“And your most safe exit is going to be where you entered,” says Morgan.

Sam, who’s been out on the ice since 9 a.m., says ice fishing isn’t as scary as some folks may think.

“You don’t have to go to the middle of the lake, you know. There's plenty of good fishing and we’re only 20 yards offshore. You don’t have to venture too far to do well fishing and be safe,” says Sam.