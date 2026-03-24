BOZEMAN — After an incredible season – and their first-ever postseason win – the MSU Women’s Basketball team is in the Super 16. Next up, they will be playing Portland at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse this Thursday as part of the WNIT, making it an exciting time to be a Bobcat fan.

“I love being there and supporting the team and the environment because it’s so much closer; everyone kind of feeds energy off each other,” said MSU senior Harley Brittenham.

WATCH: The MSU women's basketball team is playing in the Super 16 this Thursday! The first 300 students get a guaranteed 2026 Gold Rush ticket. 🏀

MSU women's basketball team advances to the Super 16 as the community rallies for Thursday's home game

Brittenham is a member of the MSU Spirit Squad, which performs at football, volleyball, and basketball games, as well as community events.

“I’m on the dance team side. So, our Spirit Squad is actually cheer, mascot, and dance,” said Brittenham.

As she explains, Brittenham has been on the Spirit Squad for all four years of college.

“This season, I think it’s been really interesting seeing the community’s involvement with women’s basketball,” said Brittenham.

“Especially in tournament play in Boise, that was the most people I’ve ever seen travel to Boise for the game,” she added.

That community involvement was also present at Sunday’s game against San Francisco, which boasted a crowd of 2,238 – the largest of any WNIT match-up this year.

“Seeing the way the audience showed out when they cheer along with us, and they bring that energy, it makes it so much easier for us to bring the energy for the team too,” said Brittenham.

As of Tuesday morning, the ticket office says they have sold just over 1,000 tickets for Thursday’s game. But, as Brittenham says: “Not as many students come to the games unfortunately.”

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Several students MTN’s Esha Walia spoke with on campus said they did not keep up with women’s basketball or know about the upcoming game.

In efforts to boost student attendance, the school has announced guaranteed 2026 Gold Rush tickets for the first 300 students in attendance on Thursday.

“I would say, please come. I think the environment is really high energy. As my coach tells us, football is a marathon, but basketball is a sprint,” said Brittenham.

On the retail side, MSU Bookstore CEO Chad Schreier says he has seen online sales increase.

“We’re seeing an uptick in sales as the women continue to compete in the postseason,” said Schreier.

He also says the bookstore recently signed #44 Taylee Chirrick to an NIL deal.

“And so, we’ll be launching Taylee merchandise here in the very near future,” said Schreier.

It’s an exciting time for Bobcat fans.

“We’re happy to support them; we’re thankful for the support they give us, and we’re looking forward to another successful basketball game,” said Schreier.

“This is, I think, going to be one of the best dynasties we’ve seen with women’s basketball, so now’s the time to come out and support,” said Brittenham.