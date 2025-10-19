'I love America': Thousands gather in downtown Bozeman for No Kings protest

BOZEMAN — On Saturday, thousands of people gathered on Main Street for the ‘No Kings’ protest. From cars honking to chants stating “this is what community looks like” and “this is what democracy looks like,” it was a high-energy environment.

“I love America,” said protester Sandy Allen.

“It’s hard to take us as a threat,” said protester Tom Woods, dressed in a dinosaur costume. “How can a plastic dinosaur be threatening to you, Mr. Trump?"

Signs stating phrases including “courage is contagious” and “anti-fascism is patriotism”…

Music from the group: "Buckets of Justice and Equity"…

“There’s nothing like being joyful at a protest,” said Shaun Phoenix, who is part of the music group.

And concerns about the Trump administration.

“The government isn’t serving us, and it's really distressing,” said protester Joslin.

A drone shot of the protest.

“It’s very reminiscent of what was happening in 1930s Germany,” said Justin Sober.

“All these people are here because we love America and we hate to see what’s happening to it right now,” said Allen.

“I love this country, but right now it’s going downhill because of the man in the White House,” said Barbara Kligerman.

One girl dressed up as the Statue of Liberty.

Event organizers tell Bozeman Police there were 9,000 to 10,000 people at Saturday’s protest and confirmed to MTN that this protest was larger than the ‘No Kings’ rally in Bozeman back in June.

“I’m so happy to already see so many people gathering,” said Bozeman resident Karin Kirk.

The rally spanned beyond its initial boundaries between Rouse and Wilson, out to the Gallatin County Courthouse. Police say there were no arrests or citations, and there were a handful of counter-protesters, some who drove down Main Street with Trump flags flying.

Thousands packed Main Street at Saturday's protest.

People MTN spoke with ahead of the protest say their goal was to keep it non-violent.

“We’re not happy, but we’re peaceful,” said Kirk.

For all of the protestors MTN spoke with, the same message rang true.

“No Kings!” said a little girl.

The sidewalks were packed at Saturday's protest.

