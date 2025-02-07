I-90 completely closed from Bear Canyon to Park City due to hazardous driving conditions

BOZEMAN — The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) has closed Interstate 90 in both directions from Bear Canyon through Park City due to hazardous road conditions on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

MHP said on social media winter weather is causing hazardous road conditions across the state. The I-90 closure is from mile marker 313 through mile marker 426.

"Please remember to slow down and leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you when driving in these conditions," MHP said in the post.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.

