I-90 West starting to move after complete closure between Bozeman and Livingston

UPDATE, 11:50 AM — According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, MDT is plowing I-90 westbound clear and traffic has started moving.

The Sheriff's Office says it will take some time for the backed-up traffic to feel the movement. Deputies can reach anyone stuck who is experiencing an emergency situation, but travelers are asked to call 911 only for emergencies and not for updates on the closure.

There is no word yet from MDT on when I-90 East will reopen between Bozeman and Livingston.



(first report)

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County 911 is asking the public not to call 911 for updates on when Bozeman Pass will reopen. The Pass is currently closed, both eastbound and westbound, and the agency does not have information about when it will reopen.

"911 is for emergency situations only. Help us keep our phone lines open for emergencies."

The Montana Department of Transportation says on its Traveler Information Map that I-90 between Bozeman and Livingston is closed in both directions due to stuck vehicles.

The MDT alert says to expect major delays.

We will update you as we get more information.