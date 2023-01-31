I-90 closed from Livingston to Big Timber due to severe driving conditions

The Montana Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber Tuesday afternoon due to severe driving conditions.

The agency will continue to evaluate the closure through the night as weather conditions change.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, traffic is being turned back at Livingston and the closure is expected to continue over the next 24 hours.

The Sheriff's Office says anyone planning on traveling east from Gallatin County should make alternate arrangements and stay in Bozeman.

We will update this story as we get more information. Visit the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 map for the latest road conditions.