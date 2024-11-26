HRDC set to host annual 'Huffing for Stuffing' run on Thanksgiving

BOZEMAN — Bozeman's "Huffing for Stuffing" race is set to return on Thanksgiving Day for the 2024 edition of the annual HRDC fundraiser.

HRDC said in a media release the race will take place at the Museum of the Rockies on Thursday, Nov. 28 and starts with a Kids Run at 8:00 a.m. Next up will be 5K and 10K races, a 5K fun run, and a virtual 5K option is available for remote participants.

"Last year, we distributed nearly two million pounds of food, serving over 12,000 individuals and families," Jill Holder, HRDC’s Food and Nutrition Director said in the release. "Events like Huffing For Stuffing make our work possible. Since 2007, this event has raised over $500,000 to feed local families."

HRDC says rising costs of food and housing are driving an increasing need for food assistance in the community, with many of its customers located in Bozeman and Belgrade. According to the release, children account for 20 percent of those seeking assistance, and 21 percent are seniors.

"We’re so grateful to everyone who participates by running, walking, volunteering, or cheering. It’s a wonderful way to come together and make a difference on Thanksgiving," Holder said.

This year marks the 18th edition of the race. For more information, visit the Huffing for Stuffing website.