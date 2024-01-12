Watch Now
HRDC keeping Bozeman, Livingston warming centers open 24/7 through the weekend

The HRDC is asking for the public's help to help cover the costs of the "code blue" that keeps the warming centers open 24/7 instead of just through the overnight hours.
Edgar Cedillo
HRDC headquarters in Downtown Bozeman
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jan 12, 2024
BOZEMAN — These sub-zero temperatures are putting everyone at risk of exposure-related injuries, especially our homeless population.

HRDC has issued a code blue for its warming centers in Bozeman and Livingston that began at 7:00 a.m. on Friday. It will continue through 7:00 p.m. Monday evening, depending on weather conditions.

This means the two warming centers will stay open 24/7 until temperatures rise—a necessary but costly action according to HRDC housing director Brian Guyer.

Guyer says the overnight shelters are not funded to be open during daytime hours, adding that it costs about $1,500 a day to keep the warming center open.

This is why HRDC is calling on the community to help. For more information and to make a donation, visit HRDC’s donation page.

