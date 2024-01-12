Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

VIDEO: How cold is it in Montana? Just watch this cup of water

Meteorologist Matt Elwell braved temps of 20 below zero to conduct a little science experiment by throwing a cup of boiling water into the air. Watch what happens!
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 15:01:32-05

BOZEMAN — Meteorologist Matt Elwell braved temps of 20 below zero to conduct a little science experiment with a cup of boiling water.

Matt explains that what's happening is that the temperature is low enough to convert the water directly from a liquid to a gas, which causes the water to look like a big steam cloud as it freezes.

As Matt reminds us, temps that low are also dangerous for people and animals. So stay warm, keep your pets safe, and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary!

Trending stories at KBZK.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader