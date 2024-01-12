VIDEO: How cold is it in Montana? Just watch this cup of water

BOZEMAN — Meteorologist Matt Elwell braved temps of 20 below zero to conduct a little science experiment with a cup of boiling water.

Matt explains that what's happening is that the temperature is low enough to convert the water directly from a liquid to a gas, which causes the water to look like a big steam cloud as it freezes.

As Matt reminds us, temps that low are also dangerous for people and animals. So stay warm, keep your pets safe, and stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary!



