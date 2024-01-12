Bozeman Police share essential items to keep in your vehicle this winter

BOZEMAN — Winter weather is here, and anything can happen while you’re out on the roads. So, before you buckle up, you’ll want to be prepared for the worst.

“You just never know what kind of situation you’ll be in,” said Michael Shannon. “Sometimes you’ll be driving in town and someone will be there to help you, but if you’re way out there you just never know.”

Shannon has lived in Bozeman for four years, so he’s been driving in severe winter conditions for quite some time.

“It was a little bit of an adjustment though,” said Shannon. “I’m an out of stater originally.”

Even though he’s a seasoned winter driver now, that doesn’t mean accidents don’t happen.

“There’s been a few times I’ve been in the wrong place, and I’ve had to have a BMW pull me out,” said Shannon. “It’s kind of embarrassing but I’ve pulled plenty of people out as well.”

Accidents like these are why Lieutenant Anthony Hutchings with the Bozeman Police Department says you should always be prepared.

“We’re supposed to be hitting negative 30 so, it doesn’t take long for your body to go into hypothermia,” said Hutchings. “I think some people underestimate how bad the conditions can get in Montana.”

Hutchings says if you’re ever stranded in your vehicle in freezing temperatures, having these items on you can be the difference between survival and serious harm:



Ice scraper or shovel

Jumper cables

Kitty litter or bags of sand for traction

Flashlight

Blankets and jackets

Cellphone and charger

First-aid kit

Tire chains

Water

Hand warmers

Snacks

Hutchings says this time of year, the general maintenance of your vehicle also makes a difference in keeping you safe—but it doesn’t hurt to ask yourself if it’s even worth it getting out.

“If you don’t have to, just stay home,” said Hutchings.

But if you have to brave the cold?

“Let people know where you’re going so if you never arrive, we can come find you,” said Hutchings.

Shannon, who works no matter the conditions, says he’ll always be prepared.

“I’d rather be safe than sorry in case of an emergency,” said Shannon. “Not only for myself but to help out others on the road as well.”