Homicide Trial Begins for Belgrade Man Accused in 2024 Shooting

BOZEMAN — A Belgrade man accused of killing another man in April 2024 is now standing trial in Gallatin County District Court.

Jordan Evan Palmer, 44, is charged with deliberate homicide in the shooting death of Stephen Campbell. Prosecutors say Palmer shot Campbell just before midnight on Mantle Drive in Belgrade.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Campbell dead in a driveway and Palmer standing nearby. A pistol was found on the ground, and police say Palmer claimed Campbell had attacked him.

Court documents show Campbell died from multiple gunshot wounds. While Palmer is claiming self-defense, the state argues the shooting was intentional and unjustified.

The ten-day trial began Monday, but jury selection took up most of the day. Opening statements have now been pushed to Tuesday.

MTN will be covering the trial as it continues.

