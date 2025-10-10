Historic Stockman's Bar Returns to Downtown Bozeman after more than 5 decades

BOZEMAN — A familiar bar is making a comeback on Main Street. Over 80 years ago, a Stockman Bar stood just steps away from where the new Stockman's Bar is.

From 1942 to 1972, the original Stockman Bar was in the building that now houses PLONK Wine. Similar to other historic Stockman bars that were found in cities throughout Montana, the Bozeman watering hole served as a communal hub for ranchers, cowboys, and locals.

Today, more than 50 years since it closed its doors, Stockman’s Bar is making a return, with a new neon sign and a modern twist.

"I really wanted this place to feel like it's been here for 100 years," said Brett Evje, the owner of Stockman's Bar, PLONK, J.W. Heist, and Stacey's in Gallatin Gateway.

Evje is a fifth-generation Montanan.

"Making sure that I honor the history of Montana is important to me," he explained.

He added that the aesthetic was inspired by a quintessential Montana bar, which, in his opinion, is the historic Montana Bar in Miles City.

From the dark colors, tile flooring, and western artwork, Stockman's Bar is a nod to the Old West and the history of Montana.

"We've got longhorns that we hung up on the wall," said Evje. "Obviously, there's not a lot of longhorns here anymore, but Montana was founded with longhorns."

Stockman's hidden gem is the Irish Snug in the back corner.

“It’s a small room that’s attached to the bar where you can order through the bar,” explained Evje.

Snugs like this were common in pubs across Ireland and the UK during the 19th century — small, private spaces where women and others who didn't want to be seen could drink, eat, and chat.

“It all just wraps up what Montana was in the Old West,” Evje says with a smile.

Stockman's Bar will be open this weekend to the public.

