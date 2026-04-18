'He'll always be remembered': Friends, family of Stephen Campbell honor his legacy two years after his death

GALLATIN COUNTY — Two years ago this upcoming week, 44-year-old Stephen Campbell was shot and killed near his home in Belgrade. In August of 2025, Jordan Palmer was found not guilty by a jury of his peers in Campbell’s murder. MTN’s Esha Walia spoke with Stephen’s family and friends, who say they are still grieving.

“It was kind of hard to believe,” said Shaun Voogt.

“We had actually just spoken to him that night, hours before,” said Erin Voogt.

Shaun and Erin Voogt were close friends with Campbell, who they met nine years ago hunting in California.

“We moved back up here, and he pretty much kind of followed us,” said Erin Voogt.

WATCH: Family, friends of Stephen Campbell share memories of him

Friends, family of Stephen Campbell honor his legacy two years after his death

Erin and Shaun say Campbell was a constant in their lives and spent many birthdays and holidays with them.

“He was here every weekend, and sometimes throughout the week,” said Shaun Voogt.

They say Campbell shared a special bond with their son Reed.

“He would play on the floor with you; he would tickle you,” said Erin Voogt.

“My son has a speech disorder, and he’s hard to understand, but Stephen always understood him,” she added.

Two years later, Erin and Shaun say his absence is difficult cope with.

“I just remember when I found out that news, it was like a flash. I was like, 'how are we going to live the rest of our life without Stephen?'” said Erin Voogt. “It’s still hard.”

Campbell’s brother, Eric Campbell, shares the same sentiment.

“Its something we deal with every day, something we wake up and think about,” said Eric Campbell. “A never ending nightmare, and it’s unfortunate.”

Eric says him and Stephen had a classic brother relationship. One of his favorite memories is going fishing together.

“We didn’t always get along; we fought like brothers,” said Eric Campbell. “But I loved him like a brother too.”

As to what Stephen was like:

“Goofball,” said Eric Campbell. “My brother was a great person, with a giant heart, who would do anything for his friends and family.”

“He was just goofy, really carefree,” said Erin Voogt. “He’s the kind of person that would pull over on the side of the road if somebody was stuck in a ditch.”

Now, Eric and the Voogts continue to honor Stephen’s legacy. The Voogts gave their second-born son Stephen as his middle name.

“I believe in a way Stephen sent us this baby because he knew our struggle,” said Erin Voogt.

Eric is running an Instagram page called “Justice for Stephen” where he posts pictures and videos of his brother.

Stephen’s death weighs heavy on their hearts.

“What I don’t have is a sibling anymore, because I only had one brother,” said Eric Campbell.

“We just try to remember him for who he was,” said Erin Voogt.

“He’ll always be remembered,” said Shaun Voogt.