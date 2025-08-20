UPDATE: Butte standoff ends

UPDATE: 8-20-2025, 7:30 a.m. - According to Sheriff Ed Lester, the tactical operation on Park Street is now secure.

Officers will be clearing the scene shortly, and normal traffic will resume soon.

One male is in custody. There is no ongoing danger to the public as a result of this incident.

PREVIOUS:

BUTTE — Butte Police are involved in a tactical operation in the 700 block of West Park Street in Butte.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, the public is advised to stay out of this area and the situation is ongoing.

Park Street is closed to traffic from the 400 block of West Park to the 800 block of West Park.

A SWAT team is engaged, and police are heavily armed and in tactical gear.

WATCH: Raw video from earlier this morning

Tactical operation underway: Heavy law enforcement presence on Butte's Park St.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

