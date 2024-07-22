Health department warns of health risks from harmful algal blooms in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCCHD) is warning the public about the dangers to people and pets from Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).
GCCHD said in a press release a potential HAB was investigated at Hyalite Reservoir on July 17, 2024. It tested negative for microcystin, and there is no current advisory at this time.
GCCHD emphasized in the release that conditions can change rapidly and recommends checking the state's HAB dashboard before visiting any water recreation area.
“The dangers posed by HABs and other waterborne illnesses can be severe. In previous years, there have been reports of pets and livestock dying after exposure to HABs. These incidents occur when animals drink or swim in contaminated water,” says Travis Horton, Environmental Health Director at Gallatin City-County Health Department.
“Ensuring pets and livestock do not drink or swim in affected areas can prevent these severe outcomes. Always follow posted warnings at all recreation areas and remember, when in doubt stay out,” Horton adds.
More information from the health department's press release is below:
HABs are hazardous for humans and pets. Do not ignore signs posted near any body of water. HABs are a type of algae, known as cyanobacteria that can create toxins. Ingestion or prolonged contact with the algal bloom may result in illness, with impacts such as muscle twitching, staggering, convulsions, paralysis, and death. Importantly, children and pets are more likely to ingest HAB infested waters. Direct contact, ingestion, or inhalation of cyanotoxins may irritate the skin, eyes, nose, and respiratory system or cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or headaches. If you suspect a HAB-related illness in a person or animal, call Poison Control 1-800-222-1222 and seek medical attention.
Report a suspected HAB at www.hab.mt.gov or call 888-849-2938. You may also report a suspected HAB by calling the Gallatin City-County Health Department at 406-582-3120. For more information about, or to learn how to identify HABs, visit: Harmful Algal Blooms (mt.gov)
The Gallatin City-County Health Department’s website includes water testing of select locations from the Gallatin Local Water Quality District. The Healthy Gallatin website includes local water testing as well as a link to the DPHHS HAB dashboard.
