Health department warns of health risks from harmful algal blooms in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCCHD) is warning the public about the dangers to people and pets from Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).

GCCHD said in a press release a potential HAB was investigated at Hyalite Reservoir on July 17, 2024. It tested negative for microcystin, and there is no current advisory at this time.

GCCHD emphasized in the release that conditions can change rapidly and recommends checking the state's HAB dashboard before visiting any water recreation area.

“The dangers posed by HABs and other waterborne illnesses can be severe. In previous years, there have been reports of pets and livestock dying after exposure to HABs. These incidents occur when animals drink or swim in contaminated water,” says Travis Horton, Environmental Health Director at Gallatin City-County Health Department.

“Ensuring pets and livestock do not drink or swim in affected areas can prevent these severe outcomes. Always follow posted warnings at all recreation areas and remember, when in doubt stay out,” Horton adds.

More information from the health department's press release is below: