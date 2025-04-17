Health department investigating possible measles case in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCCHD) says it has been notified of a possible measles case in Gallatin County.

GCCHD said in an email to MTN News the department is "actively investigating and will provide information to the public as soon as possible."

According to the email, GCCHD is currently contacting anyone who may have been exposed and providing help as needed.

The health department says appointments to receive vaccine against the measles are available by calling 406-582-3100.

No further information is currently available. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

