Headwaters Area Food Bank serving 'record numbers' as food needs grow in Three Forks, surrounding areas

We know the need for emergency food services in Bozeman is huge, but in Three Forks and other communities west of Gallatin Valley, that need is just as big.

“We’re serving more people than we ever have. So, we're seeing record numbers,” said Emily Smith, operations manager for the Headwaters Area Food Bank.

Smith and the rest of the team at the food bank serve around 35 families a day.

From last year to this year, they’ve grown 50 percent, and their outreach doesn’t end in the headwaters.

Folks come from all over Montana to get emergency food boxes.

Folks come from Whitehall, Townsend, Sheridan, Willow Creek, and Butte,” said Smith.

The Culprit causing this food insecurity?

“People can’t afford their rent or mortgage, so they have to cut the budget in other places,” said Smith. “Food is one of them.”

For example, Smith says they’ve seen long-time donors to the food bank having to turn around and seek their help.

“This woman has donated for years and years, and now, she’s finding herself in a position where she needs our services,” said Smith.

She says it’s just one indicator of how much people are struggling. But there are ways you can help.

“We always need volunteer help,” said Smith. “People can donate money, time, or food.”

Learn more about how you can help at the HRDC's Headwaters Area Food Bank web page.