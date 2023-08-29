Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village returns to Bozeman for its 4th year

BOZEMAN — The fairies of Bumblewood Thicket are here for a limited time at Glen Lake Rotary Park to spread their magic and share their houses with kids and adults alike.

“You know, they have silliness in their name, but actually it's pretty serious, to me anyway. It's like, the more delight and wonder you can put out in the world, the better," says local artist Maggie Clark.

Random Acts of Silliness has hosted the Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village for four years. Clark has been coming to see the fairy houses every year and is excited to add to the magic.

MTN News

“Everything they do is magical. So I thought, Oh, that would be fun to do," says Clark, "and plus, the artists like Vincent Vangrove who needed a new house.”

Executive Enchantment Director Danielle Thomsen says Random Acts of Silliness started this village at the beginning of the pandemic as a way to spread creativity and entertainment. Now, years later, people are still enjoying the fairy magic.

MTN News

“Last year we estimate about 15,000 visitors. This year, we have a really fancy trail counter and we have had in the two and a half years we've been open over 2,500 visitors already,” says Thomsen.

For both Thomsen and Clark, it's not just about the art, but the happiness it brings people.

“Seeing and hearing visitors of all ages, just completely delighted, never fails," says Thomsen. "People are so, so excited. So touched by the art.”

MTN News

Clark says, “Just hearing the delight and the joy when people come through here has just been really fun.”

The fairy houses will stick around until their veil of enchantment is lifted on September 17.



Trending stories at KBZK.com

